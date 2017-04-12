Torino ask for futher Hart loan

By Football Italia staff

Torino are said to have opened talks with Manchester City over extending the loan of goalkeeper Joe Hart.

According to Tuttosport, the Granata have asked the Blues if the 29-year-old can continue at the club for another season.

The stopper recently admitted that he was extremely unlikely to return to his parent club, as he is firmly out of favour with Coach Pep Guardiola.

Now, the situation depends on whether City would be willing to loan him out again, or if they would rather sell this summer.

A permanent move to Turin would be unlikely, with the transfer fee and wage demands of the player a huge stumbling block.

