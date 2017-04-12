NEWS
Wednesday April 12 2017
Torino ask for futher Hart loan
By Football Italia staff

Torino are said to have opened talks with Manchester City over extending the loan of goalkeeper Joe Hart.

According to Tuttosport, the Granata have asked the Blues if the 29-year-old can continue at the club for another season.

The stopper recently admitted that he was extremely unlikely to return to his parent club, as he is firmly out of favour with Coach Pep Guardiola.

Now, the situation depends on whether City would be willing to loan him out again, or if they would rather sell this summer.

A permanent move to Turin would be unlikely, with the transfer fee and wage demands of the player a huge stumbling block.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies