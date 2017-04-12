Mertens renewal hits snag

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Dries Mertens accepted a contract renewal with Napoli, only for the deal to hit a stumbling block.

According to Tuttosport, the Belgian was offered a four-year extension on his current deal that expires in 2018, taking him forward with the club until 2022.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is said to have met with the player’s lawyer Francis Stijn in order to accept all of the demands made as part of the ongoing negotiations.

Despite this, the Italian newspaper reports that the 29-year-old’s wife would rather not stay in Naples and has issued an ultimatum, putting the brakes on the deal.

Manchester United, Barcelona,Tottenham and Inter are all said to be interested in the forward, however are said to be offering less money than Napoli.

