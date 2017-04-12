Milan close to Kolasinac

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac will be the first signing for Milan after the takeover has been completed.

Backer Yonghong Li has been pictured arriving in the city today, with the deal set to be completed tomorrow.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Rossoneri have approached the Bundesliga side, with a deal almost complete for the Bosnian international.

With a contract expiring this summer, Milan could pick up the player on a free transfer this summer and are reportedly set to offer a four-year deal with an annual salary of €2.5m.

This agreement is said to be close for the former Juventus target, however they could face competition from the Premier League with Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton all said to be interested.

