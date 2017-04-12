Stewart Robson: 'Arsenal need Allegri'

By Football Italia staff

Former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson has called for Arsene Wenger to be sacked and replaced with Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri.

He may end up disappointed however, as reports indicate that the Bianconeri boss is ready to sign a new deal with the club, despite repeated links with the Gunners.

“I’ve wanted Wenger to leave Arsenal for about seven or eight years,” Robson told talkSport.

“There’s an article dated 14 April 2008 of me saying exactly that and my views have not changed.

“I said they should go and get Antonio Conte, because I’d seen all the Juventus games and I said he was the best coach in Europe, but everyone laughed and said: ‘No, he can’t come from Juventus to Arsenal’.

“Now, I’d go and get Massimiliano Allegri from Juventus.

“He’s done a really good job after Conte and I think he’d suit Arsenal well.”

