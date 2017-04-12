NEWS
Wednesday April 12 2017
Bortoluzzi: 'Palermo a gamble'
By Football Italia staff

Diego Bortoluzzi admits the Palermo job is a 'gamble' and revealed he was ‘mowing the grass’ when he got the call with a job offer.

Formerly the assistant of Francesco Guidolin at Swansea, the Rosanero have brought the brought the 50-year-old in after confirming they had accepted the resignation of former boss Diego Lopez, alongside sporting director Nicola Salerno.

"For me it is a great opportunity,” Bortoluzzi told reporters on arrival at Palermo airport.

"Despite the situation I accepted the offer immediately. Salvation is currently a distant aim, but I will try to get a result every time.

"I have not seen [Paul] Baccaglini or even [Maurizio] Zamparini, I still have to go through the official process.

"Guidolin has given me lots of advice in recent years. His words? he told me he loves me. It's a gamble, I'm ready.

"I'll do what I'm capable of and I hope my appointment helps the team. When they called me I was mowing the grass!"

Photo credit: GianlucaDiMarzio.com

