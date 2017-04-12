Atletico in for Ghoulam

By Football Italia staff

Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to launch a €20m bid for Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam.

According to Tuttosport, the Partenopei are resigned to the fact that they will not be able to hold on to all of their talent this summer, and may have to concede to sell the 26-year-old.

The suggested fee of €20m could increase, should other parties become interested in the player, with the report indicating that Real Madrid could enter the fray.

After a youth career at Saint-Etienne, the Algerian joined Napoli in 2014 for €5m. Under contract with the club until June 2018, a renewal of the current agreement reportedly seems a distant prospect.

