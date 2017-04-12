NEWS
Wednesday April 12 2017
Izzo receives 18-month ban
By Football Italia staff

Genoa central defender Armando Izzo has received an 18-month ban from football, the punishment relating to match-fixing at Avellino.

After calls for a six-year sentence, the 25-year-old was handed an 18-month spell on the sidelines for failing to report match fixing in games against Modena and Reggina in 2013-14.

Fabio Pisacane of Cagliari was acquitted as part of the trial, alongside Walter Taccone, Raffaele Biancolino, Luigi Castaldo, and Mariano Arini.

Avellino will now receive a 3-point deduction as a result of the incidents.

It is not yet known whether Izzo plans to appeal the sentence but his lawyer Antonio De Rensis issued the following statement to reporters:

“I am sure that the judges have read the papers and there is nothing in them. Armando is a clean guy.”

