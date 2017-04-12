Abbiati: 'Mihajlovic best motivator'

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati insists that Sinisa Mihajlovic is 'the best motivator'.

The 39-year-old retired last season, after having signed for the Rossoneri back in 1998.

New Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had previously named the stopper as his inspiration, and Abbiati revealed that this had surprised him.

"I was very surprised,” the former goalkeeper told Tuttosport. "During my career many goalkeepers said they were inspired by me.

"But the words of Milinkovic-Savic amaze me. I didn’t expect it from him. I have won a lot, but not anymore. We’re talking about a boy of just 20 who has never played in Italy.

"In short, his compliments moved me. For a young goalkeeper of today it’s easier to say they are inspired by [Gianluigi] Buffon, for example.

"I saw Vanja on TV, in various matches, between the Polish league with Legia Warsaw and his matches with the Serbian U21. It was a good first impression.

"I had [Sinisa] Mihajlovic as a Coach at AC Milan last year, my last season with the club. Sinisa is a great Coach, he has flair and is a great motivator.

"With Mihajlovic , Milinkovic-Savic is in good hands: he always has a soft spot for young players with quality. I have a beautiful memory of Torino and its people.

"I also have a cousin who is crazy about Torino! Sinisa will really make Vanja grow rapidly. He can do it with young players. Just think of the courage he had with [Gianluigi] Donnarumma, when he gave him his debut at 16 years old.

"Miha as a motivator is so impressive, last year he surprised me so many times. If you put in 98% effort, he would speak to you to take you to 110%. In training you never rest with him."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.