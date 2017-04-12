Inzaghi emerges as Fiorentina candidate

By Football Italia staff

Lazio Coach Simone Inzaghi has emerged as a new name in the race to replace Paulo Sousa at Fiorentina.

The Viola have been repeatedly linked with Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco and Stefano Pioli of Inter, but Inzaghi has now become a new suggestion.

According to La Repubblica, the Tuscan side are ready to offer €1.5m per season in order to tempt the Lazio man, who has defied expectations with Le Aquile this term.

Qualification for Europe would trigger an automatic contract renewal, however the quoted figure offered by Fiorentina is said to be five times what he would earn in the capital.

Lazio President Claudio Lotito is unlikely to give up his Coach easily, however, so it remains to be seen if the situation will develop further.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.