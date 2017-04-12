NEWS
Wednesday April 12 2017
Inter cool on Strootman idea
By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly cooled off over the idea of signing Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman.

According to Calciomercato.com, work is in progress with the Giallorossi in order to secure a new deal for the Dutchman, with his current contract expiring in 2018.

The report suggests that the valuation of €35-40m for the player will prove to be too high for the Nerazzurri, especially in addition to wage demands of around €3m.

Strootman also has a history of injury, with knee problems over the course of three seasons having kept him on the sidelines.

Now back to full fitness, the 27-year-old has been a regular in Luciano Spalletti's side this term, however his previous problems are said to have become another reason why Inter have decided not to pursue their interest.

