‘Zapata? It’s up to Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Udinese sporting director Nereo Bonato isn’t clear on Duvan Zapata’s future - “everything will depend on Napoli”.

The striker is on loan with the Zebrette, but there is no buyout clause in the deal and it was reported yesterday that the Partenopei will take him back in the summer before selling him on.

“On June 30 the two-year loan expires and then there will be time to see what happens,” Bonato shrugged, speaking to Marte Sport Live.

“Now it’s too early, we need to understand what Napoli’s intentions are. He has found consistency with us.

“Udine has proven to be the perfect place for him to express himself. We’re happy with what he’s doing but everything will depend on the Azzurri.

“Jakub Jantko and Seke Fofana? They’re definitely being watched, Napoli work well in terms of their scouting. We haven’t entered talks about them though, and the same goes for the goalkeepers [Alex Meret and Simone Scuffet].”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.