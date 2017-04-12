Chiesa: ’10 years at Fiorentina’

By Football Italia staff

Federico Chiesa says “it would definitely be nice” to spend another 10 years at Fiorentina, and aims for the Under-21 European Championships.

The 19-year-old was called up to this week’s Italy training camp, and spoke to the media at Coverciano this afternoon.

“I’ll go back to Fiorentina knowing something more,” Chiesa said.

“I now know [Giampiero] Ventura’s way of thinking about football, these few days were very important in understanding how to progress to the senior national team.

“I’ll go back having learned something for the future. Now I want to get into Europe with Fiorentina and then go to Poland with the Under-21s.

“My future? When I played with Settignanese my dream was to play for Fiorentina, then I saw Coverciano as a viable option for the future. As a kid there was only the Viola for me.

“In 10 years? It would definitely be nice to stay, I’ve actually now been at Fiorentina for 10 years between the youth teams and my first year in the senior squad.”

