Morata: ‘Lost at Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Alvaro Morata admits he was “lost” during his first months at Juventus, but Gigi Buffon turned his career around.

The striker joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid in the summer of 2014, but initially struggled to make an impact in Italian football.

However, he later became known for scoring in important games, and Los Merengues activated the buyback clause in his contract last summer.

“People think we’re machines,” Morata told the Guardian.

“They don’t realise that behind a bad run there’s almost always a personal problem, some family issue.

“You have feelings, you make mistakes, you’re a person. I was a bit lost. It wasn’t just the goals; I was arguing with people who are important to me, not bothering with things that truly matter.

“It was a bit of everything. I’d left home young, I’d fought to play for Juventus and I was ‘conditioned’ by Madrid having a buy-back option that didn’t depend on me. I didn’t know my future.

“All that affected me and I let myself slide a bit, became distracted.

“I’d just finished training one day. It had been a terrible, terrible session – one of the worst in my life. I couldn’t even control the ball.

“The physio asked what was wrong and I told him I was sad. I was crying. I was there on the treatment table and Gigi Buffon was next to me.

“Afterwards he took me aside, alone, and said that if I wanted to cry, do it at home. He said the people who wished me ill would be happy to see that and the people who wished me well would be saddened by it.”

Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League tonight, but the Spanish international would rather face them than his former teammates.

“No, no, no. I didn’t want them [Juventus] at all. It’s very hard to play them; tactically, they’re great.

“People will think: ‘Better than Bayern? Is he mad?’ But for our style, I think so.

“Juve are a great team. Up front, they’re flying.”

