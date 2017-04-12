Szczesny: ‘Totti is incredible’

By Football Italia staff

Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny describes playing with Francesco Totti as “incredible”.

The Giallorossi captain turned 40 earlier this season, and made his debut for the club in 1992.

“He’s incredible, I’ve never shared a dressing room with someone like him,” Szczesny said in a Q&A with fans.

“I remember when I was 10, he and [Gianluigi] Buffon were already stars, so to be in the same dressing room…

“He’s done amazing things in football and it’s good to learn from players with that kind of experience. If you don’t know him you wouldn’t understand how he is.

“He’s fun, he’s not arrogant, he’s very humble.”

The on-loan Arsenal man also discussed his relationship with Alisson, who is currently the backup goalkeeper.

“It’s good, it could be different because he has quality and I could understand if he were angry or disappointed that he’s not playing.

“He’s the first-choice goalkeeper for one of the world’s strongest national teams [Brazil], but he’s never shown any resentment to me. He supports me and he does well when he plays.

“He also helps to push me in my work, because if I have one or two games below the required level then I’ll be out of the team.

“We have a good relationship, professionally and personally. I don’t see him as being behind me, but beside me.”

Diego Perotti is known as something of a penalty specialist, does Szczesny save his spot-kicks in training?

“Yes, but I could count the saves on the fingers of one hand and he’s taken 500 against me,” the Polish international admitted.

“It’s impossible, you have to be lucky. I find it easier to face a quick run-up, you can see the direction. So it’s almost impossible, I try to wait for him to choose.

“You choose your side before the ball is kicked, if you wait for it to be struck it’ll be past you before you dive.”

