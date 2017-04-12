Candreva: ‘Inter must do better’

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Candreva says Inter must do better in the final part of the season, and believes Gabigol “can be very important”.

The Nerazzurri have lost their previous two games and are winless in three, and face city rivals Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Saturday.

“We can do better, it was a bit of an uphill struggle at first, we had problems early on and then we settled,” Candreva told Inter Channel.

“We have to finish the season at the top at this club.

“The Derby? It’s the game all the fans look forward to, the two biggest games of the season. We players feel it too, we know how important it is for the fans.

“I felt goosebumps in my first game, but it’ll be even more like that on Saturday because we’re at home.

“Differences with the Rome derby? They’re different, each has its own feel. In Rome it’s harder, but that’s not because it isn’t like that here.

“Here you experience it in a different way, people go to the stadium together but in Rome that’s very difficult. The rivalry is different, but no matter the derby you feel it on the pitch.”

Candreva was also asked about Gabriel Barbosa, known as Gabigol, a €30m summer signing who is yet to make a Serie A start.

“He’s had some problems but he’s strong, he’s young and he’s doing very well. He can be important for Inter.”

