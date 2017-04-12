Buffon: ‘Iniesta save the hardest’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon explains his save on Andres Iniesta last night - “it’s a duel between you and the opponent”.

Juventus were leading Barcelona 1-0 when Iniesta was played in by Lionel Messi, but the goalkeeper pulled off an incredible save to tip it round the post.

“It was very difficult for me, because it was a reflex save,” Buffon explained to Sky.

“It was a save about timing, it’s as if it’s a duel between you and the opponent, a kind of dance where you need to understand the right time to move your limb, in this case the left arm.

“You can’t do it too early, because then you’ll give a signal to him and give him time to react. And then at that point of the game we were 1-0 up.

“As I always say though, I’m lucky to play in a team of great champions, and if I want to continue to have a reputation like the one I currently enjoy I always have to make these kinds of saves and it should be the norm.”

