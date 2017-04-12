Daniele Orsato will referee this Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina between Inter and Milan, the AIA has announced.
The sides meet at 11.30 UK time this weekend, as all the fixtures have been moved to accommodate Easter Sunday.
Today it has been confirmed that Orsato will be the man in the middle at San Siro.
Elsewhere, Davide Massa has been assigned to Napoli-Udinese, while Piero Giacomelli will take charge of Atalanta’s trip to Roma.
Serie A Week 32 referees:
Cagliari-Chievo - Gianluca Manganello
Fiorentina-Empoli - Paolo Mazzoleni
Genoa-Lazio - Fabio Maresca
Inter-Milan - Daniele Orsato
Napoli-Udinese - Davide Massa
Palermo-Bologna - Luca Banti
Pescara-Juventus - Marco Di Bello
Roma-Atalanta - Piero Giacomelli
Sassuolo-Sampdoria - Luca Pairteoo
Torino-Crotone - Daniele Doveri
