Orsato to ref Milan derby

By Football Italia staff

Daniele Orsato will referee this Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina between Inter and Milan, the AIA has announced.

The sides meet at 11.30 UK time this weekend, as all the fixtures have been moved to accommodate Easter Sunday.

Today it has been confirmed that Orsato will be the man in the middle at San Siro.

Elsewhere, Davide Massa has been assigned to Napoli-Udinese, while Piero Giacomelli will take charge of Atalanta’s trip to Roma.

Serie A Week 32 referees:

Cagliari-Chievo - Gianluca Manganello

Fiorentina-Empoli - Paolo Mazzoleni

Genoa-Lazio - Fabio Maresca

Inter-Milan - Daniele Orsato

Napoli-Udinese - Davide Massa

Palermo-Bologna - Luca Banti

Pescara-Juventus - Marco Di Bello

Roma-Atalanta - Piero Giacomelli

Sassuolo-Sampdoria - Luca Pairteoo

Torino-Crotone - Daniele Doveri

