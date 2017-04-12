Izzo agent: ‘Justice will prevail’

By Football Italia staff

Armando Izzo’s agent is confident “justice will prevail” after the Genoa defender was given an 18-month ban.

The 25-year-old was found guilty, on first ruling, of failing to report match-fixing during his time at Avellino, with the Serie B club also given a three-point deduction.

“The 18 months comes from failing to report, not from having committed the crime,” Paolo Palermo told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Going from six years to 18 months tells you the difference between these things. We’re confident, now at least it has been made clear that the lad didn’t commit the crime.

“Now we need to get more clarity so that the lad can continue with his career he’s always dreamed of.

“Don’t forget that Armando is on the fringes of the national team, so we need to put the record straight.

“The lad is definitely sad to leave his teammates at a time like this, but now he expects that justice will prevail.”

