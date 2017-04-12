‘Barcelona tie not over’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon warns that the Barcelona tie “is not over” despite a 3-0 win last night.

The Bianconeri took a commanding lead in the Champions League Quarter-Final tie last night, but the Catalans came back from 4-0 down in the previous round against Paris Saint-Germain.

“Last night after the game I was smiling,” Buffon told Sky.

“I was talking with friends and after a game like that you come home and you always suspect that it’s not over.

“That speaks volumes about the respect we have for Barcelona and what Barcelona have won, never mind the comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

“Even if that comeback hadn’t happened it would be the same, indeed the fact it did happen is probably a good thing for us.

“It means we’ll go there without any pomposity, on full alert and with great humility, not least because there have been so many comebacks in football.

“There was Milan Liverpool, that was 3-0 and then went to 3-3 in one half. There was Deportivo-Milan.

“Those are the ones I remember best, because I’ve always followed Milan and in those years it was a pleasure to se them perform and lay down the law in Europe.”

