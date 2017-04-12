De Sciglio: ‘Derby is crucial’

By Football Italia staff

Milan full-back Mattia De Sciglio admits the derby with Inter is “crucial” - “both teams are aiming for Europe”.

The two sides meet at San Siro on Saturday morning, with the Rossoneri currently occupying the final Europa League spot, two points ahead of their city rivals.

“For me, as for all Milan fans, the derby is THE game,” De Sciglio told Milan TV.

“It’s a game which stands apart, regardless of where the two teams are in the table, there’s a difference to other games. You experience it differently. “We can’t make the mistake of thinking of the table, then we’d risk not being 100 per cent focused.

“The only objective is to give our all without thinking about the points in the table, who is favourite and who is playing at home.

“Given the standings though, the derby will be very tight and important. Both teams are aiming for Europe so it will be a crucial game.

“In the first derby I played I didn’t even expect to come on. I came on for [Daniele] Bonera who was injured, and I was the only defender on the bench.

“I was very tense, coming on cold wasn’t easy but at the same time I was very fired-up because it was a very important game.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.