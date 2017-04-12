NEWS
Wednesday April 12 2017
Dzemaili released for Montreal Impact
By Football Italia staff

Blerim Dzemaili will miss Bologna’s last three games of the season so he can start his new MLS career at Montreal Impact.

Both clubs are run by Joey Saputo and the transfer was agreed last year.

Now Sky Sport Italia are confirming that Dzemaili will be allowed to leave Serie A early in order to begin pre-season training with his new club.

The Swiss international midfielder can skip the final three games of this term, leaving at the end of April.

He turned 31 today and is Bologna’s top scorer this season with eight Serie A goals in 29 appearances.

