Mascherano doubt against Juve

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona confirmed that Javier Mascherano is in doubt for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Juventus.

The Argentina international is suffering from a muscular twinge in his left leg and a statement warned the next few days will define whether he is available for the April 19 clash at Camp Nou.

Mascherano is nominally a midfielder, but has been playing in defence in recent years.

He moved back into a central role for the first half of last night’s 3-0 defeat in Turin, switching when they changed tactics in the second period.

It would be a heavy blow for Luis Enrique if Mascherano was to miss out, but Sergio Busquets will return from suspension.

It’s unlikely Barcelona will try to risk Mascherano with El Clasico coming up against Real Madrid.

Neymar will already miss that game with a three-round Liga suspension for mocking the referee.

