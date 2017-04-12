Sabatini and Silva for Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Former Roma director Walter Sabatini is reportedly an option to join the Inter staff, bringing Hull City Coach Marco Silva with him.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, Sabatini can bring with him plans for a very different-looking squad.

The Nerazzurri are already planning a complete overhaul for next season after sliding down to seventh place.

The failure to win the Milan Derby on Saturday would only further doom current boss Stefano Pioli to the exit.

Chinese owners Suning want a more international name and approach for their club at San Siro, but Antonio Conte is seemingly prepared to extend his Chelsea stay.

While current director of sport Piero Ausilio’s contract is due to expire in June, it’s possible Sabatini will come to work alongside him rather than as a replacement.

Sabatini has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and has indeed been spending a lot of time in London over the last few months.

The truly intriguing part of the report is that Sabatini would try to bring current Hull City manager Silva to San Siro.

The Portuguese tactician is still only 39 years old, but has impressed at Estoril, Sporting CP, Olympiacos and joined Hull in January.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.