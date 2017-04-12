NEWS
Wednesday April 12 2017
Report: Dybala has new Juve deal
By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala has already agreed a new contract with Juventus to 2021, earning €7m per year, according to reports.

La Joya hit the headlines with his brace in last night’s Champions League quarter-final 3-0 win over Barcelona.

Of course the 23-year-old’s skills were nothing new to Juve or fans of Serie A football, but that performance will have sparked even more transfer speculation.

His current contract is due to expire in 2020, but according to Il Messaggero newspaper, Dybala has already agreed a new deal with Juventus and it was finalised several weeks ago.

They are simply waiting for the right moment to announce the extension to June 2021 with a significant pay rise to €7m per year.

Juve bought Dybala from Palermo in July 2015 for €33.7m and this season he has contributed 16 goals and eight assists in 36 competitive games.

