Wednesday April 12 2017
Salerno: 'Why I left Palermo'
By Football Italia staff

Yesterday Palermo sacked Coach Diego Lopez and director of sport Nicola Salerno explains why he quit. “I felt useless at this club.”

The club is in the middle of a takeover by new owner Paul Baccaglini, but seem to continue the trigger-happy approach to management had by President Maurizio Zamparini.

“The change of presidency has not influenced my decision, because it basically hasn’t happened yet,” Salerno told Mediagol.

“To be honest, I have a cordial rapport with Paul and nothing to complain about. I am leaving because it’s difficult for me to be useful to the club at this moment.

“When I feel useless for a club, I don’t see why I should continue a working relationship where I have not the slightest influence on technical or managerial decisions.

“We haven’t done very well, but you can’t say we didn’t give our best. I am sorry to see Lopez fired, as he worked like a real professional and things cannot change from one day to the next.

“In fact, the Coach was fired after my decision to resign.”

