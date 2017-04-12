Zaza 'always intended Valencia stay'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza “always intended to stay” at Valencia and admits Spain feels more like Italy than London and West Ham United ever did.

The striker has impressed during his loan spell and bagged a brace in their victory over Granada at the weekend.

The next day, Valencia confirmed they had activated the option to buy from Juventus with a contract through to June 2021.

“I always intended to stay here. I'm happy that it's official now,” Zaza told VCF Radio.

“On a personal level, I like the weather here, the people and walking around the city centre. It's like doing things back in Italy.

“All my teammates here are like me: Very humble. That's something that I like a lot.”

Zaza now has four goals for Valencia, but what changed from the flop seen during his six months at West Ham?

“I could have scored more than four goals by now, to be honest. I'm very demanding of myself. When I scored against Real Madrid, and sat on the ground, I could feel Mestalla shaking. It was incredible.

“We're going to go at Sevilla this weekend. They are a strong side who are higher up the table than us. I played 15 minutes against them in the Champions League last season, and I scored in that game.”

