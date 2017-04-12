Roma fight Sevilla for Jesus Navas

By Football Italia staff

Roma must fight Sevilla in their summer bid for Manchester City winger Jesus Navas, according to The Telegraph.

This rumour had already circulated several weeks ago, but has now spread to the English newspaper as well.

It’s reported that incoming director of sport Monchi will try to intervene to stop his former club reuniting with the 31-year-old.

Roma face an uphill struggle, because Jesus Navas spent 10 seasons at Sevilla before his move to Manchester City in 2013.

His contract is due to expire at the end of this season, making him a free agent.

While the right-sided attacking player will want to end his career at Sevilla, Monchi will try to convince him to try Serie A before this homecoming.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.