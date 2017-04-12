NEWS
Wednesday April 12 2017
Serie A fixtures depend on Juve
By Football Italia staff

The changes to the fixture list for Serie A Week 34, 35 and 36 have been announced, including Roma-Lazio, Inter-Napoli, Milan-Roma and Roma-Juventus.

Some of these games are still subject to change based on whether Juve qualify for the Champions League semi-final.

If they do get past Barcelona following the 3-0 first leg victory, then Atalanta-Juventus will be moved forward to Friday April 28 at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

If Juventus are eliminated, then Torino-Sampdoria would be moved to Saturday April 29 at 19.45 UK (18.45 GMT).

The Turin Derby could also be shifted to Friday May 5 at 19.45 UK (18.45 GMT) if Juve’s Champions League semi-final is on Tuesday May 2.

If that does happen, then Napoli-Cagliari could be moved to Saturday May 6 at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The draw for the Champions League semi-final is on April 21.

Meanwhile, the Rome Derby is getting an early kick-off in the Sunday lunchtime slot.

Week 34

Sat Apr 29

Torino-Sampdoria (17.00 UK, 16.00 GMT)

Atalanta-Juventus (19.45 UK, 18.45 GMT)

Sun Apr 30

Roma-Lazio (11.30 UK, 10.30 GMT)

Inter-Napoli (19.45 UK, 18.45 GMT)

Week 35

Sat May 6

Napoli-Cagliari (17.00 UK, 16.00 GMT)

Juventus-Torino (19.45 UK, 18.45 GMT)

Sun May 7

Udinese-Atalanta (11.30 UK, 10.30 GMT)

Milan-Roma (19.45 UK, 18.45 GMT)

Week 36

Sat May 13

Fiorentina-Lazio (17.00 UK, 16.00 GMT)

Atalanta-Milan (19.45 UK, 18.45 GMT)

Sun May 14

Inter-Sassuolo (11.30 UK, 10.30 GMT)

Roma-Juventus (19.45 UK, 18.45 GMT)

