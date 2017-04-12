Barca director: 'Juve park the bus'

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona director of sport Robert Fernandez believes “Juventus will come to Camp Nou to park the bus and raise the barricades.”

The Bianconeri won the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final 3-0 and the decider is next Wednesday evening.

“Juventus will come to Camp Nou to park the bus and raise the barricades, but they shouldn’t be ashamed of that,” Fernandez told TV3.

“There is no shame in putting many players inside your own penalty area. With the result they earned in the first leg, it’ll be easy for them to sit on their lead and try to invite us forward.

“We need to take some risks, which we also did at the Juventus Stadium, even if we all know how that went. In front of our fans, on our home turf, we must believe in our team, because it is possible to overturn a negative result.”

Barcelona know that already, having fought back from a 4-0 first leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain to win 6-1 at Camp Nou.

“It won’t be the same thing, because Juve are more experienced. They were able to make the most of our weaknesses and could do it in the second leg too.”

