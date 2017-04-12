Milan board disbanded

By Football Italia staff

The Milan Board of Directors have resigned after the final meeting of the Silvio Berlusconi era, as Yonghong Li’s takeover is almost complete.

This morning Yonghong Li flew in from Hong Kong, while Han Li had already been in Milan yesterday for meetings with new directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli.

This afternoon the Milan Board of Directors had the last meeting of the 31-year Berlusconi era, in which the counsellors handed in their resignation.

It’s also reported that CEO Adriano Galliani, who has been at the club as long as Berlusconi, has started emptying out his office.

The only member of the Board of Directors expected to remain after the takeover is Leonardo Cantamessa.

There have been a series of meetings today, but Fassone, Li and Mirabelli have refused to speak to the media.

The closing is due to be completed on Friday with the shareholder’s meeting, formally ending Berlusconi’s time at San Siro.

Less than 24 hours later, Milan take on Inter in the Derby della Madonnina.

