Monaco win Dortmund thriller

By Football Italia staff

Monaco earned a surprise 3-2 victory away to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, rescheduled after a bomb attack.

This game was meant to have been played last night, but was postponed following a series of explosions near the Borussia Dortmund team bus.

Player Marc Bartra was injured and had surgery to remove shrapnel from his arm, also breaking his wrist, as he was sat next to the window when it was blown out.

Understandably, his teammates were visibly shaken and distracted in the first half, so Monaco took control.

Fabinho had the chance to open the scoring from the spot, but fired wide after a very weak penalty was awarded for a nudge on Kylina Mbappe.

Moments later, Mbappe did break the deadlock by bundling the ball over the line, but was clearly offside on Thomas Lemar’s cross.

Dortmund were unhappy about the second goal too, as Sven Bender complained his heels were clipped, but he accidentally nodded an Andrea Raggi cross into his own net.

The hosts made two changes at the break and were transformed by the introduction of Christian Pulisic and Nuri Sahin.

They got back into it thanks to Ousmane Dembele from close range after acrobatic Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Shinji Kagawa flicks.

Radamel Falcao missed a sitter and Mbappe thought he’d put the tie to bed by pouncing on a poor Lukasz Piszczek pass and smashing into the far top corner.

It still wasn’t over, as Kagawa showed fantastic footwork to send a defender to ground and drill in at the near post.

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Monaco

Mbappe 19, 79 (M), Bender og 35 (M), Dembele 57 (B), Kagawa 84 (B)

