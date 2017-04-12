Sacchi: 'Berlusconi pained by Milan sale'

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi confirms Silvio Berlusconi “is very pained” by the end of his 31-year Milan era, as the takeover will be completed on Friday.

This afternoon the Board of Directors handed in their resignation, which will be ratified in a shareholder’s meeting on Friday.

“I spoke to Berlusconi an hour ago and I could hear he was very pained,” former Milan Coach Sacchi told Mediaset Premium.

“I am pained too, because I always kept in contact with Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani. Berlusconi was an absolute protagonist in the history of Italian football, raising the level of Serie A and the game in general.

“He wanted to win, but also to entertain, and that was very important. He also told me that he spent a lot of money on Milan, but he did it with passion, love, energy and enthusiasm.

“Italian football had a Renaissance thanks to him. That Milan side was considered the best club team in history.

“It’ll be painful for Berlusconi and Galliani, but it will pass with time, for they know everything comes to an end. I was very disappointed with the way the Milan fans treated Galliani, who is a great director, admired all over the world.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.