Genoa and Atalanta after Mannone

By Football Italia staff

Genoa and Atalanta are keeping an eye on Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone, but face competition from Watford.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the 29-year-old shot-stopper could be making a return to Italy after leaving the Atalanta youth academy in 2005.

He was poached by Arsenal, going on to spells with Barnsley, Hull City and was sold to Sunderland in July 2013.

This season Mannone only has 13 appearances in all competition for the Black Cats.

He’d likely be a second choice at Genoa or his old club Atalanta too, as they have Mattia Perin and Etrit Berisha on the books respectively.

Walter Mazzarri’s Watford are also keen on the goalkeeper if he wishes to stay in the Premier League.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.