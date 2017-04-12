Sergio Conceicao for Lazio?

By Football Italia staff

If Simone Inzaghi leaves Lazio this summer, the first choice to replace him would be Nantes Coach and fellow former Aquile player Sergio Conceicao.

Inzaghi has taken the Biancocelesti to fourth place in Serie A and a spot in the Coppa Italia Final against Juventus.

This naturally alerted other clubs to his talents and it’s possible he will be offered another position for next season.

According to Sport.fr, there is an intriguing option to take over and President Claudio Lotito has already made an initial approach.

“Sergio has not hidden the fact that if a big club comes looking, he would not hesitate to think about it,” Nantes source Emmanuel Merceron declared.

“It might be Porto, Sporting or Lazio, which represents a pretty strong option.”

Conceicao played for Lazio from June 1998 to July 2000, winning the Scudetto, Cup Winners’ Cup, Coppa Italia, UEFA Super Cup and Italian Super Cup.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.