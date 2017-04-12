Karnezis to Napoli or Watford?

By Football Italia staff

Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis is caught between Napoli and Watford for next season.

The Greek international will turn 32 in July and is under contract with Udinese until June 2019.

However, with Alex Meret returning from his loan at Spal and Simone Scuffet also on the books, the Friulani have no shortage of talented goalkeepers.

According to TuttoUdinese.it, Karnezis has two main options open to him right now.

The first would be to join Napoli and replace the increasingly shaky Pepe Reina, or even act as his understudy.

He could instead join Walter Mazzarri’s Watford, as the Premier League club and Udinese are both owned by the Pozzo family and regularly exchange players.

Current Watford shot-stopper Heurelho Gomes just turned 36.

