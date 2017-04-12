Dybala at Juventus till 2022?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus could announce a new Paulo Dybala contract tomorrow, earning €7m per year up to June 2022, with no release clause.

There were reports earlier today that the extension would run to June 2021, adding one year to his current deal.

However, the Corriere dello Sport claims that the Argentine has signed on until 2022.

The wage bump will remain the same, specifically €5m per year plus bonuses, set to increase until it reaches €7m.

As part of their original €33.6m purchase from Palermo, the contract extension also means that the Sicilians will receive an extra €8m bonus.

With Real Madrid and Barcelona showing interest, Juve have no intention of setting a release clause for Dybala.

The final piece of the puzzle was a discussion over image rights, which appears to have been worked out over the last few days.

It’s reported Juventus could even announce the new Dybala deal on Thursday.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.