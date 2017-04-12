CL: Real Madrid shock Bayern Munich

By Football Italia staff

Champions League favourites Bayern Munich crumbled down to 10 men and lost 2-1 at home to Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid squeezed past Leicester 1-0.

The big game was at the BayArena, where Carlo Ancelotti hosted his former assistant manager Zinedine Zidane, but Robert Lewandowski wasn’t even fit for the bench with a shoulder injury.

Real Madrid started strong and Karim Benzema’s header was fingertipped on to the crossbar by Manuel Neuer, but it was Bayern who took the lead with Arturo Vidal’s bullet header from a corner.

The former Juventus midfielder nearly scored another at the back post, but this time couldn’t keep it on target.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s scorcher was beaten away by Neuer, but referee Nicola Rizzoli awarded a very dubious penalty for handball, as Franck Ribery’s shot seemed to strike Dani Carvajal on the top of the shoulder. Justice was done, as Vidal blasted the spot-kick well over the bar.

Straight after the restart, Real Madrid equalised with Cristiano Ronaldo’s cushioned volley off the inside of the boot from 11 yards on a Carvajal cross.

Neuer flew to fingertip a Gareth Bale header out from under the bar and it got even worse for Bayern when Javi Martinez received two yellow cards in quick succession, leaving them down to 10 men for the final half-hour.

It was Neuer to the rescue again, sticking out a foot to parry Benzema’s shot from point-blank range and making himself big to deny Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even he couldn’t keep out Ronaldo when he stretched out a leg to prod in the sweeping cross from Asensio. CR7 made history as the first player ever to score 100 goals in all European competition.

Sergio Ramos thought he’d scored the trademark stoppage-time header from a set-piece, but this time strayed offside.

Tonight’s other quarter-final was in Madrid, where minnows Leicester City continued their remarkable Champions League campaign.

It took Atleti just four minutes to rattle the woodwork with Koke from a huge distance and it was a siege from the hosts with shots raining in from all angles.

Albrighton tripped Antoine Griezmann right on the edge of the box and the referee opted for a penalty, which Griezmann converted, even though the contact appeared to be outside.

Koke and Fernando Torres wasted golden opportunities to add to their tally and Robert Huth will be suspended for the second leg after picking up a yellow card.

Torres just failed to get on the end of a Griezmann cross, but the result remained 1-0 and this leaves the tie wide open going into the second leg.

Earlier this evening, Monaco earned a 3-2 victory away to Borussia Dortmund in a game rescheduled due to a bomb attack on the German team's bus.

Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid

Vidal 25 (B), Ronaldo 47, 77 (RM)

Missed penalty: Vidal 45 (B)

Sent off: Javi Martinez 61 (B)

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Leicester City

Griezmann pen 28 (A)

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.