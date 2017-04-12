Vidal: 'Bayern-Juve in the Final'

By Football Italia staff

Arturo Vidal believes Bayern Munich can overturn the home defeat to Real Madrid “and hopefully face Juventus in the Champions League Final.”

The former Bianconeri midfielder scored a bullet header in this evening’s quarter-final, but also blazed a penalty over the bar on the stroke of half-time.

Real Madrid took control in the second half and emerged 2-1 winners thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo brace.

“There are still 90 minutes to go, so it’s certainly not over,” Vidal told Mediaset Premium.

“I am very disappointed by the penalty miss, but this is football. We hope to secure our qualification in Madrid and hopefully face Juventus in the Champions League Final.

“We have faith, we are a great team and we can come back from this.”

Juventus had seen Bayern Munich as the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

The Bianconeri beat Barcelona 3-0 in their quarter-final first leg with a Paulo Dybala brace and Giorgio Chiellini header.

“I saw Juve play, they seemed to be in good shape and very strong.”

