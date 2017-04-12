Man City to reject Hart Toro renewal

By Football Italia staff

Manchester City are ready to reject Torino’s proposal to extend the Joe Hart loan deal, as they want £15m.

Tuttosport suggested on Wednesday morning that the Granata would ask for one more season with the 29-year-old after his successful loan stint in Serie A.

However, the Daily Mail respond that Manchester City will turn down any such offer, as they intend to cash in on the England international.

Hart is wanted by the likes of Everton, West Ham United and Chelsea.

Toro have made it clear they do not intend to pay that amount to take him on a permanent basis.

