Sun: Arsenal in Allegri talks

By Football Italia staff

Despite Massimiliano Allegri’s protestations, The Sun continues to claim Arsenal are in talks with the Juventus Coach to replace Arsene Wenger.

The Bianconeri boss is flying high after beating Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League quarter-final, leading Serie A by six points and reaching the Coppa Italia Final against Lazio.

Allegri is under contract until June 2018, but the club is due to meet with him later this month to mull over a possible extension.

SunSport now insist that Arsenal “have been in touch with Allegri’s camp in the last seven days to discuss the possibility of the Italian succeeding Wenger.”

Allegri has never denied he is taking English lessons and would be interested in a Premier League position at some stage, but that doesn’t necessarily have to be next season.

While the former Milan tactician had been vague about his Juventus future, in recent weeks his answers to these questions have taken on a more positive tone.

