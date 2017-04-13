Chelsea rejected for Belotti

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea had an offer of €60m [£51m] plus bonuses rejected for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, according to reports.

The Italian international is the joint top-scorer in Serie A this season, and renewed his contract with the Granata in December.

A €100m release clause was inserted into that deal, and Tuttosport reports that Chelsea made an offer which could come close to that.

The Blues were offering €60m, with another €40m in bonuses linked to goals, appearances, Champions League qualification, club performance and trophies.

Chelsea’s idea was to offer the €60m and then evaluate how Belotti adapted to the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, Toro immediately rejected the offer, and won’t sell for less than €100m up-front.

