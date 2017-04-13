Sacchi: ‘Not surprised by Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi was “not surprised by the result” as Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri took a commanding lead in their Quarter-Final tie, something which the Milan legend predicted on Tuesday.

“I’m not surprised by the result,” Sacchi told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Quite the opposite, in the first minutes of the game I realised that Barcelona were not the usual Barcelona, or at least the one we’re used to seeing.

“They didn’t know what to do, they didn’t move they just stood still and waited for the ball. How can you play like that?

“Juve did very well to highlight the current limits of Barça. I think Allegri pulled off a masterpiece, going onto the pitch with that formation, with all those attacking players, was a clear signal to his team and the opponent.

“It was a confidence boost for the Bianconeri, and the Spaniards looked a bit nervy and seemed surprised by the aggressiveness and Juve’s pressing.”

Paris Saint-Germain won 4-0 against Barça in the Last 16, only to lose 6-1 in the second leg…

“Juve, in my opinion, are not likely to go the way of the French. They’re strong, very strong. The fundamental thing is that they’re convinced of the great resources they have.

“It’s crucial in the second leg not to give space to Barcelona and play exactly as they did in the first leg: attack, press, be aggressive.

“That’s the mentality which makes you grow in Europe. This Juve can win at Camp Nou.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.