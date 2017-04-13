Bauza: ‘Never snubbed Icardi’

By Football Italia staff

Former Argentina Coach Edgardo Bauza insists no-one told him not to call Inter striker Mauro Icardi - “he knew I could call him at any time”.

It has been rumoured that Albiceleste captain Lionel Messi doesn’t want the Nerazzurri man to be called, as he’s friends with Maxi Lopez, whose ex-wife is now married to Icardi.

“Neither [Javier] Mascherano nor Messi nor anyone else has ever influenced my call-ups or line-ups. Never.” Bauza told reporters following his dismissal.

“In the eight months I guided the Selección, no player ever created problems, I’m grateful to each of them.

“I met Icardi and he knew that I could call him at any time. No-one ever told me anything about him or others.”

Diego Maradona called Bauza a “traitor” for meeting with the Inter captain…

“Diego has the right to say whatever he wants, given the position he occupies in Argentinian football. One day we’ll meet, we’ll have a chat and talk about it.

“There was never any player who had a problem with Icardi.”

