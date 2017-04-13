Napoli in for Deulofeu?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Napoli are considering Gerard Deulofeu as a possible replacement for Dries Mertens or Lorenzo Insigne.

The Partenopei are struggling to tie the pair to new contracts, with Mertens thought to be considering life in a different country and a debate with Insigne over image rights.

Deulofeu is currently on loan at Milan from Everton, but it’s expected Barcelona will exercise their €12m buyback clause in the summer.

The Blaugrana are unlikely to keep him beyond that, however, and Il Mattino is reporting that Napoli are interested in signing the Spanish international.

Deulofeu has two goals and three assists in 11 Serie A games since moving to the Rossoneri in January.

