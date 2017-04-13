Chiellini: ‘If Juventus play like first leg…’

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini doesn’t believe Barcelona can come back against Juventus as long as “we play to the levels of the first leg”.

The Bianconeri hold a 3-0 lead after Tuesday’s Champions League Quarter-Final first leg, with the centre-back scoring the third goal with a header from a corner.

“The goal is dedicated to Giuseppe Rossi,” Chiellini said in an interview with La Stampa.

“He’s a special lad who has had a serious injury. He’s a golden person and my thoughts go out to him.

“We’re a fantastic side and we’ve shown that this month. It was a great night at Juventus Stadium, where we wanted to give ourselves answers compared to what we showed two years ago.

“We’ve grown in personality, esteem and belief to play on certain stages. We still have room for growth though and we have to prove that in these next two months.

“There’s still a long way to go though, and the minutes are very long at Camp Nou so history tells us we need to remain alert. “It’s clear that if we concede four goals we’d have to do badly ourselves, so with all due respect we know it all depends on Juve now.

“We’ll have another important test of our growth at Camp Nou, before the game no-one could have hoped for a better result than this one.

“We’re aware that they’re the only team capable of comebacks like this, but if we play to the levels of the first leg it won’t be achievable for anyone.

“We need to complete our revenge as a team in Barcelona, because individual aims are much less important than collective ones.”

Paulo Dybala hit a double on Tuesday night, and Chiellini believes La Joya can become one of the best players in the world.

“Paulo is a world-class talent who has stepped-up really quickly. He arrived at Juventus at 21 after just one real year at Palermo and two years later we’re talking about an international player.

“When [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo give up the throne, after Neymar he’s the biggest talent in Europe. He still has a lot of growing to do, but the conditions are there to do that.”

