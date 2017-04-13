Han to get Cagliari contract

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari will reportedly offer North Korean striker Han Kwang Song a three-year contract, after his first Serie A goal.

The 18-year-old became the first player from the country to score in the Italian top-flight last weekend, but is currently only on a youth team contract.

Now Goal is reporting that he will be offered a three-year deal by the Isolani to sign his first professional deal.

However, there have been strange incidents in the past concerning North Korean players in Serie A.

Fiorentina signed Choe Song Hyok to their Primavera side, but terminated his contract in July after rumours that up to 70 per cent of his salary was going to the government in Pyongyang.

The matter is currently tied up in litigation, with the FIGC ruling that the Viola terminated the deal illegally.

However, the club has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, maintaining that his signing unknowingly breached UN and EU sanctions on North Korea.

