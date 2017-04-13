Mourinho: ‘Not impressed by Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wasn’t impressed by Juventus against Barcelona and “it’s not my problem” if they win the treble.

The Portuguese guided Inter to the only treble in Italian football history in 2010, with the Bianconeri falling just short in 2015, losing the Champions League final.

Juve are currently six points clear at the top of Serie A, and hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg of their Champions League Quarter-Final.

Having already secured their place in the Coppa Italia final, talk of a treble has again come up but the Red Devils boss isn’t fussed.

“It’s not my problem,” Mourinho shrugged in his Press conference ahead of the Anderlecht game.

“It’s not my problem.

“Was I impressed by Juventus? No, not impressed, it’s not possible to be impressed with a team which works year after year to always improve.

“It’s not possible to be impressed.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.