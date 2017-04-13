Official: Dybala renews with Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have officially confirmed that Paulo Dybala has extended his contract until 2022.

The forward has been in talks with the Bianconeri for some time, and it emerged last night that a deal was very close.

“Juventus Football Club is pleased to announce that Paulo Dybala has renewed his contract until 30 June 2022, extending a journey that began in July 2015,” a statement on the Old Lady’s website confirmed.

“Juventus is stepping into the future and they will be doing so joined by La Joya for the next four years.”

It was also confirmed that Palermo will be paid another €8m as part of the deal which brought Dybala to Turin.

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that, following the renewal of the employment contract with the player Paulo Dybala until 30 June 2022, the performance bonus of € 8 million became due to U.S. Città di Palermo S.p.A. and will be paid in four instalments starting from 2018/2019 football season."

It's not thought there will be a buyout clause in the contract, and Dybala's salary will incrementally increase to €7m over the course of the deal.

