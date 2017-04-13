Dybala: 'Juventus a dream'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala discusses his new contract - "playing for Juventus is something you dream about when you’re a kid".

It was officially confirmed today that the forward has agreed a new deal until 2022, just two days after his double against Barcelona in the Champions League.

"I’m very proud and happy to be at this club," Dybala told the Bianconeri's official YouTube channel.

"It’s difficult to imagine that so many positive things could happen all at once. This is a week full of special emotions for me.

"I’m extremely happy with what I’ve managed to achieve and what I’m doing for this team, this club and these fans.

"My best moment so far? I’d say my best moment was signing my first contract with Juventus, when I knew that I’d be a part of this club, because joining an internationally renowned team like this was an unforgettable feeling.

"Everything else is a result of signing that contract. Playing for Juventus is something you dream about when you’re a kid. Playing for a big European club is what e in Argentina aim for.

"The first days of training when I was on my own, the first sessions and friendly matches are all things I’ll never forget.

"The boss [Max Allegri] knew what he was doing, and gave me the right amount of time to get to know this team which - with all due respect - is different to Palermo because here we’re always playing to win trophies.

"The way he bedded me in was spot-on, fortunately everything went as well as it could have done thanks to him and my teammates.”

Dybala has been moved into a trequartista role this season, as the Old Lady switched to a 4-2-3-1.

"It’s a position I enjoy, it’s where I played for the Argentina youth teams so I know the role pretty well and Allegri has given me planty of freedom on the pitch.

"I’m enjoying myself and I have great teammates who help me, I’m feeling good and that enables me to play with calm and composure.

"My Barcelona goals? I think the second one was more difficult, given where I was on the pitch, but I preferred the first because it was on the turn, the box was full of bodies and I didn’t have time to think.

"I didn’t look up at the goal but I knew where it was and thankfully I managed to steer it home.

"We knew it would be a tough match for the full 90 minutes and it was, we were very well prepared and motivated and that helped us secure the victory."

Finally, La Joya was asked where he sees himself in five years' time, after Gigi Buffon said he could be the best player in the world.

"It’s difficult to say," Dybala replied.

"I’m grateful for the comments but I think it’s still early days I’ve still got a lot to achieve, so I thank Gigi but I want to keep working hard, playing as well as I can and winning trophies with this club."

