SMS extends Lazio contract

By Football Italia staff

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has extended his contract with Lazio, the club has confirmed.

The 22-year-old has been one of the Biancocelesti’s key men this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

That led to speculation that he could move elsewhere in the summer, but the Serbian has committed his future to the Aquile.

“SS Lazio announces that the athlete Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has extended his contract until 2022,” a brief statement from the club said.

The new arrangement represents a two-year extension on the midfielder’s previous contract.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.